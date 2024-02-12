Bushra Bibi’s plea seeking transfer to Adiala jail fixed for hearing

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) fixed a plea filed by former first lady Bushra Bibi, seeking her transfer to Adiala prison from Banigala, the sub-jail for hearing on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

The IHC bench comprising Justice Gul Hassan Aurangzaib would hear the plea filed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder’s wife who is serving her jail term in Toshakhana and ‘un-Islamic’ Nikah cases.

Bushra Bibi in her plea requested the court to nullify the notification of declaring Bani Gala, sub-jail and order her shift to Adiala Jail from the sub-jail.

“I want to serve my jail term as an ordinary prisoner,” PTI founder’s wife Bushra Bibi maintained in the plea

The former first lady voluntarily surrendered before the accountability court in Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail on January 31, after being handed over 14 years in jail in the Toshakhana case.

Earlier on February 6, Bushra Bibi approached the IHC and requested the court to order her transfer to the Adiala prison.

Earlier on February 3, the PTI founder and his wife, Bushra Bibi awarded 7 years imprisonment in the ‘un-Islamic’ nikah case, ARY News reported.

The reserved verdict in the ‘un-Islamic’ nikah case against Imran Khan and former First Lady, Bushra Bibi was announced by Judge Qudratullah.

The court sentenced the PTI founder Imran and Bushra Bibi to 7 years imprisonment and a Rs 500,000 fine against each.