PTI founder, Bushra Bibi awarded 7 years imprisonment in Nikah case

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi awarded 7 years imprisonment in the ‘un-Islamic’ nikah case, ARY News reported.

The reserved verdict in the ‘un-Islamic’ nikah case against Imran Khan and former First Lady, Bushra Bibi was announced by Judge Qudratullah.

The court sentenced the PTI founder Imran and Bushra Bibi to 7 years imprisonment and Rs 500,000 fine against each.

Earlier, a local court indicted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and his wife, Bushra Bibi, in Iddat case.

Khan, a former prime minister who was removed from power in April 2022, and his wife have denied all charges in the case registered by Bushra’s former husband, Khawar Maneka.

Senior Civil Judge Qudratullah conducted the hearing at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail and formally commenced the trial in the case.

Marriage

The former prime minister married Bushra Bibi in February 2018 in Lahore.

The ceremony was attended by only close relatives, including the bride’s mother, and friends. PTI founder’s sisters, however, were not in attendance.

Mufti Saeed had performed the nikah in the presence of former Pakitan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Awn Chaudhary and former SAPM Zulfi Bukhari who appeared as witnesses.

Last year, Khawar Maneka — Bibi’s former husband, who had approached the court — had claimed that the marriage was illegal and against the laws of Sharia.

Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi were originally accused of marrying within the three-month “iddat period” that follows a divorce. Additionally, Maneka has accused them of fornication.