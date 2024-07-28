Business community threatens nationwide strike

ISLAMABAD: The central president of All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajran declared that the business community is going for a shutdown and will call for a nationwide strike if demands not met soon, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Addressing Jamaat-e-Islami’s sit-in on Murree Road in Rawalpindi against rising electricity bills, Ajmal Baloch emphasized his participation as an official representative of all Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajran.

The central president of all Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajran criticized the current government, labeling it the worst in history, accusing it of destroying the business in the country.

Baloch pointed out that instead of fulfilling promises of providing 300 free units of electricity, the government has imposed additional taxes on the citizens.

He asserted that even members of the government acknowledge its poor performance and suggested that it should step down.

He said that greetings to everyone sitting here in this summer, Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman will come to Islamabad, then I will welcome him and he will go as far as Hafiz Naeem says.

Expressing solidarity with the protestors during the scorching heat, Baloch extended his greetings and mentioned Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman’s anticipated arrival in Islamabad.

He committed to welcoming Hafiz Naeem and supporting his direction in the ongoing protests.