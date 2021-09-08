Business hours for Karachi, Hyderabad extended: Sharjeel Goplani

KARACHI: Following the strike of Karachi’s Tajir Action Committee, the Sindh government has extended business hours for the traders in Karachi and Hyderabad, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Sindh Local Bodies minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah telephoned Convener Karachi Tajir Action Committee Rizwan Irfan and informed him about the extension in the business hours for which they were protesting.

Confirming the telephonic contact, Deputy Convener of Karachi Tajir Action Committee Sharjeel Goplani said that Nasir Hussain Shah contacted Rizwan Irfan and informed him about the extension of business hours.

He said that notification will be issued before Friday in this context.

Last week, Karachi Tajir Action Committee (KTAC) had announced to end its sit-in and hunger strike after successful talks with Sindh Local Bodies Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah.

Shah met the protesting traders and had assured them of acceptance of all their legitimate demands.

He had said an impression is being created that Hyderabad and Karachi are being meted out injustice. Punjab is tightening restrictions due to a surge in Covid-19 cases, he added.