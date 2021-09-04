Unfazed by rain, Karachi traders stage sit-in against restrictions

KARACHI: Unfazed by rain lashing the port city, traders in Karachi staged Saturday a protest demonstration against restrictions imposed on business activities by the Sindh government to curb spread of coronavirus.

A large number of traders gathered near the Boulton market, blocking MA Jinnah Road to press the provincial government to accept their demand of allowing business activities six days a week until 10pm.

Businessmen Group chairman Zubair Motiwala and Karachi Chambers of Commerce president Shariq Vohra in their joint statement urged the government to have mercy on owners of shops, restaurants and wedding halls.

They demanded that the government allow businesses to operate six days a week until 10pm and expressed concern over traders and shop owners being forced to observe a hunger strike on roads for the acceptance of their legitimate demands.

If the restrictions are not eased, many businesses already suffering losses would cease to exist and hundreds of thousands of people would die of hunger, poverty, unemployment and stress, they added.