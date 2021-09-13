Sindh govt reverses decision to extend business hours in Karachi, Hyderabad

KARACHI: Days after extending business hours in Karachi and Hyderabad, the Sindh government on Monday reversed its decision to allow businesses to operate until 10:00 pm, ARY NEWS reported.

A new handout has been conveyed to the commissioners and deputy commissioners from the home department Sindh, directing them to ensure the closure of markets in two major cities of the province after 8:00 pm.

It also directed the local administration to form vigilance teams aimed at ensuring implementation on COVID SOPs and checking vaccination certificates at business places and taking stern action including sealing the premises of those violating the guidelines.

The home department said that teams would be visiting markets and shopping malls on September 13 and 14.

On September 08, following the strike of Karachi’s Tajir Action Committee, the Sindh government extended business hours for the traders in Karachi and Hyderabad.

Sindh Local Bodies minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah telephoned Convener Karachi Tajir Action Committee Rizwan Irfan and informed him about the extension in the business hours for which they were protesting.

Confirming the telephonic contact, Deputy Convener of Karachi Tajir Action Committee Sharjeel Goplani said that Nasir Hussain Shah contacted Rizwan Irfan and informed him about the extension of business hours.

He said that notification will be issued before Friday in this context.