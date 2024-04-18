Businessman accuses ‘Sindh police’ of robbery worth millions in Karachi

KARACHI: A dairy farm businessman in Karachi accused Sindh police of robbery worth millions, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The victim claimed that the Sindh police officials allegedly conducted a raid late at night in the house located in the Sohrab Goth area of Karachi.

The victim claimed that the police officers forcefully entered the house and subjected them to torture before allegedly stealing gold and money worth millions of rupees.

On the other hand, the local area police claimed that the raiding police team did not coordinate before carrying out the operation.

SSP East has initiated an investigation into the incident, aiming to ensure the circumstances surrounding the police raid.

Police officials clarified that the raid was not conducted by the East Zone Police but by the Interior Sindh Police, and it was initiated based on the tracing of a phone number.

Further investigations are underway to determine whether any items were stolen from the house during the raid.

Earlier this week, the CCTV footage from a bakery belonging to a popular Pakistani burger chain captures an alleged policeman engaged in a robbery.

The CCTV footage of the incident has emerged in which an alleged police officer can be seen conducting a robbery at a bakery of a Pakistani burger chain located in Karachi’s Tariq Road area.

The accused in the video can be seen arriving on a bike wearing police pants and shoes, later he held the staff hostage at gunpoint and fled after looting money from the cash counter.

“We thought the policeman came to the bakery as a customer,” the management said.

The alleged policeman – wearing a mask throughout the incident – snatched the mobile phones from all the staff and held them hostage at gun point.

The bakery management disclosed that the robbers made off with all the sales proceeds, including those from the previous morning, meanwhile, the exact amount robbed is currently being estimated.