WATCH: ‘Karachi police’ involved in another robbery incident

KARACHI: The CCTV footage from a bakery belonging to a popular Pakistani burger chain captures an alleged policeman and his accomplice engaged in a robbery, ARY News reported on Monday.

The accused in the video can be seen arriving on a bike wearing police pants and shoes, later he held the staff hostage at gunpoint and fled after looting money from the cash counter.

“We thought the policeman came to the bakery as a customer,” the management said.

The alleged policeman – wearing a mask throughout the incident – snatched the mobile phones from all the staff and held them hostage at gun point.

The bakery management disclosed that the robbers made off with all the sales proceeds, including those from the previous morning, meanwhile, the exact amount robbed is currently being estimated.

On the other hand, the local police have been informed about the incident.

Earlier in the day, a video has emerged of a young boy throwing the stolen motorcycle chassis into the garbage dump in a slum area in the Kamran Chowrangi area of Gulistan-e-Jauhar.

It has been revealed that the culprits after stealing motorcycles from various parts of the city, use to sell their parts in the scrap market after dismantling them in the slum areas.

On the other hand, police authorities have stated that they are investigating the matter based on the video, and crackdowns against motorcycle thieves have been intensified.