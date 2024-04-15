VIDEO: Boy dumps chassis of snatched bike in garbage in Karachi

According to details, the stealing of cars and motorcycles has escalated in Karachi. The gangs are reportedly using the slum areas for their hiding.

A video has emerged of a young boy throwing the stolen motorcycle chassis into the garbage dump in a slum area in the Kamran Chowrangi area of Gulistan-e-Jauhar.

It has been revealed that the culprits after stealing motorcycles from various parts of the city, use to sell their parts in the scrap market after dismantling them in the slum areas.

On the other hand, police authorities have stated that they are investigating the matter based on the video, and crackdowns against motorcycle thieves have been intensified.

