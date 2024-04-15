28.9 C
Karachi
Monday, April 15, 2024
- Advertisement -

VIDEO: Boy dumps chassis of snatched bike in garbage in Karachi

Afzal Khan
By Afzal Khan
|

TOP NEWS

Afzal Khan
Afzal Khan
Afzal Khan serves as crime reporter for ARY News Karachi

KARACHI: A video has surfaced showing the dumping of a snatched motorbike’s chassis in a garbage dump in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar area.

According to details, the stealing of cars and motorcycles has escalated in Karachi. The gangs are reportedly using the slum areas for their hiding.

A video has emerged of a young boy throwing the stolen motorcycle chassis into the garbage dump in a slum area in the Kamran Chowrangi area of Gulistan-e-Jauhar.

It has been revealed that the culprits after stealing motorcycles from various parts of the city, use to sell their parts in the scrap market after dismantling them in the slum areas.

On the other hand, police authorities have stated that they are investigating the matter based on the video, and crackdowns against motorcycle thieves have been intensified.

Read more: CPLC report highlights surge in Karachi street crimes

Last week, the CPLC report revealed that as many as 22,627 crimes were reported in the first three months (Jan-March) of 2024.

During the 91 days, 59 people lost their lives while resisting robberies in the port city, while over 700 people sustained injuries.

373 cars, 15,968 motorbikes and 6,102 mobile phones were snatched or stolen in Karachi during the first three months of 2024.

The CPLC report further said that 25 incidents of extortion and five incidents of kidnapping for ransom were reported in Karachi.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.