VIDEO: Boy dumps chassis of snatched bike in garbage in Karachi

KARACHI: A video has surfaced showing the dumping of a snatched motorbike’s chassis in a garbage dump in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar area.
Last week, the CPLC report revealed that as many as 22,627 crimes were reported in the first three months (Jan-March) of 2024.
During the 91 days, 59 people lost their lives while resisting robberies in the port city, while over 700 people sustained injuries.
373 cars, 15,968 motorbikes and 6,102 mobile phones were snatched or stolen in Karachi during the first three months of 2024.
The CPLC report further said that 25 incidents of extortion and five incidents of kidnapping for ransom were reported in Karachi.