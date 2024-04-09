CPLC report highlights surge in Karachi street crimes

The Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) Tuesday released a report on Karachi street crimes in the first three months of 2024, ARY News reported.

The report revealed that as many as 22,627 crimes were reported in the first three months (Jan-March) of 2024. During the 91 days, 59 people lost their lives while resisting robberies in the port city, while over 700 people sustained injuries.

373 cars, 15,968 motorbikes and 6,102 mobile phones were snatched or stolen in Karachi during the first three months of 2024.

The CPLC report further said that 25 incidents of extortion and five incidents of kidnapping for ransom were reported in Karachi.

Overall 154 people lost their lives in the first three months of 2024 in various incidents, the report said.

Earlier, In-charge Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Raja Umar Khattab accused the Sindh home ministry of ‘non-cooperation’ on weapons supply line data in Karachi.

In an exclusive interview with ARY News, Raja Umar Khattab said IG Sindh tasked CTD on the weapons supply line in the province specially in Karachi, but ‘despite numerous attempts, Sindh home ministry failed in sharing data’.

CTD head reportedly claimed investigation revealed that weapons in Karachi are being provided by 17 weapon dealers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Illegal weapons are being trafficked to Karachi by crossing two provinces via transport and online delivery.