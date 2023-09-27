Businessman’s house raided in Karachi, foreign currency recovered

KARACHI: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officials raided the residence of a businessman Aziz Seekha in Karachi in which they recovered a huge amount of foreign and Pakistani currency and prize bonds, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

FIA raided businessman Aziz Seekha’s house in Karachi on September 26 at 8:45 pm. The joint raid was conducted by the FIA, police and the officials of the sensitive agency.

During the raid, the security officials recovered 23,000 US dollars, over 26 million Pakistani currency, prize bonds worth 5.4 million and two mobile phones.

According to the FIA, the recovered money and mobile phones were handed over to the agency’s financial crime circle and an FIR will be lodged against the accused.

Earlier in the month, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) – anti-corruption circle – conducted a raid in Karachi’s Bahadurabad area and apprehended a suspect allegedly involved in hawala/hundi and illegal foreign currency exchange operation.

The FIA, acting on a tip-off, apprehended the accused – identified as Yousuf – believed to be a key player in the hawala hundi and illegal currency exchange network.

During the search of the suspect’s house, the law enforcers recovered domestic and foreign currencies including Rs 10 million, 2,000 USD, 48,000 Saudi Riyal, 120 million Iranian Taman, 94,600 Syrian pounds, Rs 30,700 Indian currency, 320 Lebanese dinars, 17,500 Iraqi dinars, and 10,560 Turkmenistan manats, leading to the immediate registration of a case.