Tuesday, September 26, 2023
Customs seizes non-duty paid goods in Karachi’s Bolton Market

KARACHI: Pakistan Customs on Tuesday recovered non-duty paid goods from Bolton Market, Karachi, ARY News reported۔

According to details, non-duty-paid goods were recovered during raid at Bolton Market’s Chantii Gali. The Pakistan Customs officials were accompanied by Sindh Rangers and police troops.

The customs team on the tip of, searched the Chantii Gali and recovered non-paid customs. During the raid, shopkeepers recorded their protest.

Earlier, Pakistan Customs impounded 67 non-duty paid vehicles in an action against the smugglers in Quetta.

In line with the vision of the Prime Minister to curb smuggling, Pakistan Customs seized 67 non-customs paid vehicles, sugar and fertilizer worth Rs336 million approximately.

