‘Butcher of Gujarat’ has become India’s PM, says FM Bilawal Bhutto

NEW YORK: Responding to Indian terror allegations, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Osama bin Laden has died but the “butcher of Gujarat” is still alive and has become the Prime Minister of India, ARY News reported.

“I want to tell India that Osama bin Laden is dead, but the butcher of Gujarat lives and he is the Prime Minister of India,” Bhutto said while responding to Indian Minister of Foreign Affairs S. Jaishankar’s remarks.

While addressing a press conference in New York, the foreign minister said that Indian government does not believe in Gandhi’s ideology but believes in the ideology of his killers. The Indian government is influenced by Hitler, FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said.

He went on to say that the terrorist elements in Pakistan are getting support from the neighbouring country. FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also apprised the media of a dossier issued by Pakistan containing the pieces of evidence of Indian involvement in Lahore’s Johar Town blast.

Earlier, Minister of the State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar had said that Pakistan would raise the issue of Indian-sponsored terrorism activities at international forums including the United Nations (UN).

“No country has used terrorism better for their benefit than India,” she said while addressing a press conference to share details regarding a dossier containing “evidence of India’s involvement in terrorist activities in Pakistan”.

Khar had said that Pakistan will “relentlessly” pursue the matter of Indian involvement in Lahore’s Johar Town blast that killed three people and injured 22 others in June last year.

