Buyers head towards Karachi cattle market as Eidul Adha approaches

KARACHI: As Eidul Adha approaches, buyers from different parts of the city head towards the largest temporary cattle market located at the Northern Bypass, Karachi.

Sacrificial animals have started arriving from various cities across the country majorly from Punjab, Sindh, KPK, and Balochistan.

According to the cattle market management, specially equipped sheds have started to be installed in the VIP blocks in the cattle market, where the arrival of high-breed cattle has also started.

A special environment is being provided for the cattle in the VIP blocks while facilities are also being provided for the buyers.

Police personnel and patrolling mobiles have been deployed on the main roads leading to the cattle market along with temporary check posts to provide security to the buyers.

Police patrolling is initiated on the roads coming from Gulshan-e-Maymar, Ahsanabad, Surjani, and SITE Super Highway, ensuring security during the day and night for the citizens.

All the work has been completed in Cattle Market Northern Bypass, while there are cabins and stalls for hotel food and drink stalls, cold drinks and other items, while for the security of Northern Bypass Cattle Market, a total of 500 policemen, three security Levels will be posted.

The management of the Karachi Cattle market asserted that all the preparations have been completed at the Northern Bypass Cattle Market, including the setup of cabins and stalls for hotel food, drinks, and other items.

Special security measures have also been taken inside the cattle market.

Along with the police, Rangers personnel are also performing their duties while the traffic routes and internal parts of the market are being monitored with the help of security cameras.

The street light system on the main roads leading to the Northern Bypass Cattle Market, including Gulshan-e-Maymar and Gadap, is being enhanced to ensure safe night traffic.