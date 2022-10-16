By-election 2022: NA-22 Mardan-III results

MARDAN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has achieved another victory as he defeated JUI-F candidate Muhammad Qasim in NA-22 Mardan by-election.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan secured 76,681 votes while Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) candidate Muhammad Qasim stood second with 68,181 votes, according to unofficial and unconfirmed results of all polling stations.

There are eight National Assembly and three Punjab Assembly sets on which the by-elections are being held today.

The National Assembly constituencies are NA-22 (Mardan-III); NA-24 (Charsadda-II); NA-31 (Peshawar-V); NA-108 (Faisalabad-VIII); NA-118 (Nankana Sahib-II); NA-237 (Malir-II); NA-239, (Korangi), Karachi-I; and NA 157 (Multan-IV).

The provincial constituencies are PP-139 (Sheikhupura-V); PP-209 (Khanewal VII); and PP-241 (Bahawalnagar-V).

