By-elections: PTI announces support for Achakzai-led party

QUETTA: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Infaf (PTI) announced support for the Mahmood Khan Achakzai-led Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) in the by-elections in Balochistan set to be held on April, 21, ARY News reported.

PTI Deputy Secretary General Khadim Hussain said that his party would support the PkMAP’s candidates from PB-50 and PB-51. He said that PTI founder Imran Khan and provincial leadership decided to withdraw its candidates in favor of the PkMAP from both constituencies.

The PTI deputy secretary general said that his party has not only withdrawn its candidates in favor of the PkMAP but would also run their campaign.

The by-elections are scheduled to take place on April 21.

Read More: ECP hands over 6.23m ballot papers to ROs for by-elections

Earlier on Wednesday, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) handed over 6.23 million ballot papers to concerned Returning Officers (ROs) for by-elections in 21 constituencies.

According to the details, approximately 2.55 million Pakistanis will exercise their right to vote for the five National Assembly constituencies, while around 3.61 million people will be voting for 16 provincial assemblies seats across the country.

According to sources, more than 6.23 million ballot papers have been printed, with green-colored papers for the National Assembly and white-colored papers for the provincial assemblies.