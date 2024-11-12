213 polling stations declared ‘highly sensitive’ for LG by-elections in Sindh

KARACHI: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has completed preparations for the local government (LG) by-elections in Sindh, scheduled for November 14, with significant security measures in place, ARY News reported.

According to reports, authorities have identified 213 polling stations as highly sensitive throughout the province for the 14 Nov by-elections.

For by-elections In Karachi, a detailed security assessment has been conducted, marking 136 polling stations as highly sensitive, 26 as sensitive, and only 5 as normal.

In key areas of Karachi, the polling stations in UC 9 TMC Malir, established for the Chairman’s election, have all been declared highly sensitive. Similarly, in UC 7 TMC Model Colony, all 21 polling stations for the Chairman’s election are considered sensitive.

In UC 13 TMC Saddar, out of 17 polling stations, 7 are highly sensitive, 5 are sensitive, and 5 are normal. All 31 polling stations in UC 7 TMC Liaquatabad are classified as highly sensitive.

The ECP has indicated that no requests have been made by district returning officers for the deployment of Rangers in by-elections. However, strict security measures have been outlined to conduct safe and secure by-polls. CCTV cameras will be installed at highly sensitive stations, with 16 to 18 police officers deployed at each. Sensitive stations will have between 8 to 12 officers stationed.

Out of the 77 vacant local seats in Sindh, 40 have already been filled unopposed. The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) secured 38 of these seats without contest, while the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) and one independent candidate were also elected unopposed. In total, 175 candidates are vying for 33 seats in various categories of by-elections. Notably, 4 seats remain uncontested as no candidates submitted their nomination papers.

Read More: ECP Sindh finalises preparations for LG by-elections

The by-elections in Karachi will cover 10 seats, with preparations and security arrangements aiming to ensure a smooth and fair electoral process across the city.

Back in September of this year, the ECP Sindh finalised preparations for local government (LG) by-elections on 77 municipal seats across the province.