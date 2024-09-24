ECP Sindh finalises preparations for LG by-elections

KARACHI: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Sindh finalised preparations for local government (LG) by-elections on 77 municipal seats across the province, ARY News reported.

According to details, the by-elections will also be held on four vacant chairman seats, two vice chairman seats and four ward councilor seats.

The sources said that the ECP Sindh chapter has already submitted the schedule to the ECP for approval. In its report, the ECP Sindh also sent the proposed names for district returning officers and returning officers.

The final schedule will be announced by the ECP .

Earlier, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sultan Akram Raja said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is prepared to conduct the Local Government (LG) polls in Punjab.

The ECP, headed by the Chief Election Commissioner, held a high-level meeting in Islamabad to discuss preparations for the upcoming LG elections in Punjab.

Sultan Akram Raja said that the delimitation of constituencies in Punjab has already been completed. He said that the demarcation of UCs and wards in Islamabad will be finalised by July 23.

The CEC said that the ECP is quite prepared to conduct the local government elections in Punjab; however, some legal complexities are delaying the polls

Sultan Akram Raja said that the summary of the reserved seats for the Islamabad Metropolitan Corporation has been sent to the Prime Minister’s Office.