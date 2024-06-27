ECP prepared to conduct LG elections in Punjab: CEC

ISLAMABAD: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sultan Akram Raja said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is prepared to conduct the Local Government (LG) polls in Punjab, ARY News reported.

The ECP, headed by the Chief Election Commissioner, held a high-level meeting in Islamabad to discuss preparations for the upcoming LG elections in Punjab.

Sultan Akram Raja said that the delimitation of constituencies in Punjab has already been completed. He said that the demarcation of UCs and wards in Islamabad will be finalised by July 23.

The CEC said that the ECP is quite prepared to conduct the local government elections in Punjab; however, some legal complexities are delaying the polls

Sultan Akram Raja said that the summary of the reserved seats for the Islamabad Metropolitan Corporation has been sent to the Prime Minister’s Office.

The CEC said that amendments to the Local Government Law would be presented to the provincial cabinet within a few days.