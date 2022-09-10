By-polls: ECP likely to release new schedule on Monday

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has summoned an important meeting on September 12 (Monday) to review flood situation in 13 constituencies where by-polls were postponed for an indefinite period, ARY News reported.

A well-placed source in the ECP informed ARY News that the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja will preside over the meeting to review the overall flood situation in the country. The election body will also mull over a new schedule for by-polls on 11 NA seats.

The meeting would also be attended by ECP members and other high-rank officials, they say.

Earlier this week, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) postponed the scheduled by-elections in 13 constituencies.

The decision was taken by the ECP in a high-level session chaired by chief election commissioner (CEC) Sultan Sikandar Raja regarding the organisation of by-elections.

It has been decided that the by-polls scheduled for September 11, September 25 and October 2 will be postponed and the new dates will be announced soon.

The election commission said that the by-poll was deferred due to the devastating rains and floods.

