By-polls: Imran Khan submits nomination papers for NA-118 Nankana

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has submitted his nomination papers for NA-118 Nakana Sahib-II which fell vacant after the National Assembly speaker accepted resignations from PTI MNAs, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to details, the nomination papers of Imran Khan was submitted by Ijaz Ahmad Shah – who was the elected from the NA-118 Nakana Sahib-II constituency – and other PTI leaders.

Ijaz Ahmad Shah and other party leadership submitted Imran Khan’s nomination papers for NA-118 Nankana to Returning Officer (RO). Ijaz Ahmad Shah has also submitted his nomination papers.

Speaking on the occasion, the former interior minister claimed that Imran Khan will win the by-elections on nine vacant seats of National Assembly.

The Election Commission of Pakistan on Friday released the by-election schedule on the nine general seats of the National Assembly that fell vacant after the resignation of PTI MNAs.

According to details, the by-election on the nine general seats of the National Assembly will be held on September 25.

It should be noted that on July 29, the ECP received the resignations of eleven members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, after which eleven seats in the NA were declared vacant.

It is pertinent to mention here that Imran Khan has announced to contest by-polls from all nine seats, vacated after the NA speaker accepted PTI MNAs’ resignation.

