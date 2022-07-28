Govt accepted resignations of 11 PTI MNAs: sources

ISLAMABAD: The coalition government has accepted the resignations of 11 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Members of the National Assembly, citing sources, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The government accepted the resignations of 11 PTI MNAs including Shireen Mazari, Ali Muhammad Khan, Ijaz Shah, Farrukh Habib, Shandana Gulzar, Fazal Muhammad, Fakhar Zaman, Abdul Shakoor Shad, Jameel Ahmed and Akram Cheema.

Sources told ARY News that the government has initially accepted the resignations of 11 lawmakers and more resignations will be accepted in phases.

Sources added that the NA Speaker held consultations with Khursheed Shah, Ayaz Sadiq and Khawaja Saad Rafique before accepting the resignations. The NA speaker will send a letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to denotify the PTI lawmakers.

Earlier in the day, it was learnt that the federal government has decided to accept the resignations of some PTI MNAs.

According to details, the decision was taken during a meeting of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) under the chairmanship of Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Meanwhile, National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has started consultation with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ayaz Sadiq in a bid to accept the resignations of PTI lawmakers.

Sources told ARY News that PML-N has demanded to accept resignation of eight PTI lawmakers, including the former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

The legislative department of the National Assembly asserted that homework in this regard has been completed while the final decision would be taken by the NA Speaker.

