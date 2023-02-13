By-polls on NA seats: Scrutiny of nomination papers completed

KARACHI: The scrutiny process of the nomination papers was completed by the election commission for the upcoming by-polls on nine seats of the National Assembly (NA), ARY News reported on Monday.

The election commission’s office approved the nomination papers of all 24 candidates in NA-241 constituency, 19 in NA-242, 15 out of 17 in NA-243, 18 out of 19 in NA-247, 19 in NA-250, 24 in NA-252, 19 out of 23 in NA-254 and 17 out of 20 in NA-256.

According to the schedule, the candidates can submit their objections regarding the nomination papers by February 16.

The commission will give its verdicts on the objections on February 20 and a reviewed list of candidates will be issued on February 21.

The candidates can withdraw their nomination papers by February 22 and the ECP will allot election symbols on February 23.

The polling on the nine NA seats will be held on March 16.

Earlier on February 10, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had rejected the plea of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to conduct by-polls on 33 National Assembly (NA) seats on March 19 instead of March 16.

A public holiday will be announced on March 16 in the respective constituencies due to NA by-polls and ECP will write a letter to the respective provinces for a public holiday.

Sources said that the election commission is bound to hold the by-elections within 60 days and postponing the polls will be a constitutional violation.

It may be noted here that PTI Central Secretary General Asad Umar had written a letter to the ECP Secretary in which he urged that a working day is not a suitable day for polling as a large section of the public would be busy carrying out their routine affairs.

