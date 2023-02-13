Elections should be held in 90 days: Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) central leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said Monday that elections should be held in 90 days in accordance with the Constitution, ARY News reported.

Regarding the economic crisis, the PML-N leader said that the conditions set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) were not different from the previous government. The revenue shortfall will be covered and it is in the national interest to bring economic stability, he added.

While talking to journalists in Islamabad today, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that he has always brought truth but Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) did not present facts before the nation. The incumbent government is paying the price of the PTI government’s failure to complete the IMF agreement, he added.

He said that IMF is not the reason for the hike in power tariff.

He claimed that elections are being held as per schedule. However, PML-N is not taking part in the by-polls. Abbasi said that he is not in favour of political vengeance. He added that everyone should face cases if they broke any law.

Earlier in the month, Abbasi had proposed elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies after Eid. The former premier opined that opined that holding polls in Ramazan or Eid would not be appropriate.

“The government or any individual not authorized to delay in elections,” he said. “If governor failed to give the election date, the election commission will itself decide the matter,” Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said.

“The election commission would have to justify if it put off the election,” he said.

“I am not alienated from anyone, neither there is any reason of estrangement,” Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said. “If anyone is alienated, there is a straight way out, go out of the fold without any pressure,” PML-N leader said.

“I don’t attend every consultation of the party. I was not asked about the caretaker chief minister, nor I was interested,” he further said.

“The time will tell you everything regarding the background of the cases,” he said. He also said that the establishment always remains neutral.

