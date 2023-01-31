Maryam Nawaz to meet disgruntled Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz is likely to meet the disgruntled party senior leader and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, ARY News reported citing sources.

As per details, the senior leader of PML-N and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is disgruntled with the party.

The PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif has directed the party vice president Maryam Nawaz to clear Shahid Khaqan’s reservations.

Sources said that PML-N has been constantly sidelining the senior party leader in important party matters.

The party has removed him as a senior vice president which created a rift between Shahid Khaqan and PML-N.

The PML-N leader didn’t welcome the part chief organizer Maryam Nawaz on her return to Pakistan.

Read more: ‘SHAHID KHAQAN ABBASI TO RESIGN FROM NA OVER DIFFERENCES WITH PML-N’

Sources within PML-N revealed that Maryam Nawaz along with other senior and influential party leaders will meet the disgruntled PML-N leader and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

Earlier, former federal minister Faisal Vawda claimed that former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi would resign from National Assembly (NA) after differences emerged with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President Shahid Khaqan Abbasi earlier said that elections are the only solution to the current crisis.

Comments