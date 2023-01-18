‘Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to resign from NA over differences with PML-N’

ISLAMABAD: Former federal minister Faisal Vawda has claimed that former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi would resign from National Assembly (NA) after differences emerged with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), ARY News reported on Wednesday.

He further claimed that Shahid Khaqan would resign along with other Muslim League lawmakers. However, the PML-N and Abbasi have not responded to the claims yet.

Earlier it was reported that the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) MPAs blamed the Special Assistant to the prime minister Atta Tarar for defeat in the Punjab assembly

According to sources, the PML-N lawmakers engaged in a verbal spat at the party meeting. The PML-N MPA and a former senior provincial minister lambasted the SAPM Atta Tarar for defeat in the Punjab assembly.

He pointed at the Ata Tarar and said that the people who are sitting in the gallery are the reason behind the defeat and their miscalculations and wrong planning resulted in Pervaiz Elahi’s successful vote of confidence.

The federal interior minister was also sitting in the gallery. The PML-N Punjab MPAs walked out of the meeting as a protest, sources added.

It is pertinent to mention here that Chief Minister (CM) Pervaiz Elahi taken the vote of confidence from the Punjab Assembly.

The voting process to show confidence in Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Pervaiz Elahi concluded in the provincial assembly. CM Pervaiz Elahi took the trust vote from 186 MPAs.

