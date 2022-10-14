By-polls security: ECP notifies deployment of armed forces

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has notified the deployment of armed forces and civil armed forces for the security duties during upcoming by-polls on the National Assembly (NA) and provincial assembly (PA) seats on October 16, ARY News reported on Friday.

The deployment of military and paramilitary troops was notified for the security duties as quick response force (QRF) during October 16 by-polls in eight NA and three PA constituencies.

Rangers, Frontier Corps and Pakistan Army personnel will be deployed from October 15 to 17. The election commission also granted magisterial powers to the concerned officers of the armed forces.

According to the notification, the ECP authorised ‘each designated officer in-charge of [Pakistan Rangers (Punjab & Sindh), Frontier corps (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa)(QRF mode only as 2 tire responder) Pakistan Army troops] deployed for providing security, as QRF model insitu/twd placed as decided by MO Dte as 3 tire responder) and Frontier Constabulary as 1″ tier responder outside the polling stations, from 15 October to 17 OCctober,2022 on above-said constituencies for peaceful and smooth conduct of poll of the constituencies.”

It added, the armed forces “shall exercise powers of Magistrate First Class for entire duration of their deployment in respect of offences mentioned in section 171 (capturing of a polling station or polling booth) punishable under section 174 of the aforesaid Act and to take cognizance of any such offences under section 190 of the Code of Criminal Procedure and to try such offences in a summary way in accordance with the provisions of the said Code relating to summary trials.”

Preparations completed

The ECP completed preparations for holding by-polls in NA and PA constituencies. The spokesperson said that the presiding officers (PO) will be provided security from the supply of election material to the election results.

The security duties on election day will be performed by FC, Rangers and police. The POs will send a photo of Form-45 to the returning officer (RO) via WhatsApp, whereas, the POs were directed to turn on location services on their smartphones during the election process.

