Punjab by-polls: ECP completes preparations, notifies monitoring teams

LAHORE: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has completed the preparations for Punjab by-polls in three National Assembly (NA) and three provincial assembly (PA) seats on October 16, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) established 1,434 polling stations in the six constitutions across Punjab. 2,141,000 registered voters will cast their votes in the upcoming by-elections.

Overall 52 candidates were contesting the by-polls on three NA and three PA seats. Heavy contingents of police and Rangers will be deployed on election day.

The Returning Officers (ROs) will hand over election material to the presiding officers (POs) on October 15 and the electioneering will formally conclude on Friday at midnight.

The ECP monitoring teams will visit the constituencies on election day to review the election process.

Election Commissioner of Punjab Saeed Gul expressed satisfaction over the by-polls arrangements.

He said that the violators of the election code will not be tolerated. He added that strict action will be taken against the election staffers and concerned officers if they exhibited discriminatory conduct.

Moreover, the provincial election commissioner notified the monitoring teams for the upcoming by-polls. Six monitoring teams comprising 26 officers will be activated on October 15.

The monitoring teams will review the election arrangements on the polling day and one day before the polling day. The provincial EC said that the monitoring teams were also deployed alongside the district monitoring officers.

