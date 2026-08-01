BYD's sales rise for third month, buoyed by exports
- By Reuters -
- Aug 01, 2026
Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD’s global sales rose for a third straight month in July, with robust overseas demand continuing to help offset softer conditions in its home market.
Total sales rose 21.8% from a year earlier to 419,211 vehicles last month, according to Reuters calculations based on BYD’s official statements on Saturday.
BYD’s overseas shipments of passenger vehicles and pickups jumped 124.3% year on year to 179,841 units in July.
At BYD’s annual shareholder meeting in Shenzhen last month, Chairman Wang Chuanfu outlined a goal for the company to become the world’s largest automaker within five years, seeking to reassure investors after a sharp fall in its share price.
Wang pointed to strong export growth and technological advances, including battery upgrades and fast-charging capabilities, as key drivers of that ambition.