Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD’s global sales ​rose for a ​third straight month in ⁠July, with robust ​overseas demand continuing to ​help offset softer conditions in its home market.

Total ​sales rose 21.8% ​from a year earlier to ‌419,211 vehicles last month, according to Reuters calculations based on BYD’s ​official statements ​on ⁠Saturday.

BYD’s overseas shipments of passenger ​vehicles and pickups ​jumped ⁠124.3% year on year to 179,841 units ⁠in ​July.

At BYD’s annual shareholder meeting ​in Shenzhen last month, Chairman Wang Chuanfu outlined a goal for the company to become the ‌world’s ⁠largest automaker within five years, seeking to reassure investors after a sharp fall in its share price.

Wang pointed to strong export growth and technological advances, including battery upgrades and fast-charging capabilities, as key drivers of that ambition.