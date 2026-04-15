BYD shuns price war to build EV brand

Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD ‌is deliberately avoiding a price war in South Africa as competition ramps up in the continent’s second biggest auto market, its local managing director told Reuters on Wednesday.

South Africa has seen a growing influx of new electric, plug-in hybrid, ​range extender and traditional hybrid car brands, many from China, offering sharply priced vehicles to ​win market share in an industry still dominated by internal combustion engines.

Several newcomers have ⁠relied on launch discounts to build volumes, but Steve Chang, managing director of BYD Auto South ​Africa, said the car maker had chosen a different route.

“We’re not chasing numbers, not yet,” Chang said ​in an interview on the sidelines of the local launch of BYD’s ATTO 8 plug-in hybrid SUV.

“We are doing things a bit differently, slower in other people’s opinion. But we’re trying to build a brand.”

SOUTH AFRICA’S ELECTRIC VEHICLE MARKET STILL ​NASCENT

For the first time since launching, BYD has published its monthly sales figures, revealing that it ​sold 589 units in March, a few sales behind Mercedes-Benz and Stellantis and outperforming established legacy brands like Volvo.

South Africa’s ‌new ⁠energy vehicle market is still nascent, but sales have been growing from a low base, increasing 7.1% to 16,716 units in 2025 as hybrids and plug-in models gain traction.

Chang said frequent price cuts could undermine resale values. “We don’t want to discount our people too much because we care about the first buyers, ​we care about the ​registry value of the ⁠vehicle, we care about the brand value,” he said.

Instead, BYD has focused on what Chang described as “price parity”, offering electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles at ​prices comparable to petrol or diesel models, rather than relying on promotions.

Its newly ​launched seven-seater ⁠ATTO 8 SUV is priced from just over 1 million rand ($61,046).

The Chinese EV giant entered South Africa in 2023 as part of its broader global expansion. Chang said the company has focused first on educating consumers ⁠both about ​the BYD brand and about electric vehicle technology more broadly.

“We ​spend a lot of money and resources into market education,” he said. “We’re very patient. We know we need to work with ​South Africa’s pace, introduce the product step by step.”

($1 = 16.3812 rand)