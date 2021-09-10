Another C-130 aircraft with humanitarian aid reaches Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Second C-130 aircraft loaded with humanitarian assistance comprising food and medicines for the people of Afghanistan on Friday landed in Kandahar, ARY News reported.

Pakistani’s envoy to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmed Khan from his official Twitter handle said that another C-130 aircraft sent by Pakistan with relief goods has reached Kandahar. Director Chamber of Commerce Afghanistan, Nasarullah Zaheer received the consignment.

The second C-130 brought a relief goods consignment from Pakistan today at Kandahar airport. Pakistan stands in solidarity with the people in this hour of their need ⁦@SMQureshiPTI⁩ ⁦@fawadchaudhry⁩ ⁦@ForeignOfficePk⁩ ⁦@FMPublicDiploPK⁩ ⁦@PakinAfg⁩ pic.twitter.com/S5X9Kl9y9Z — Mansoor Ahmad Khan (@ambmansoorkhan) September 10, 2021

Yesterday, a C-130 plane carrying humanitarian aid from Pakistan had arrived in Afghanistan. The aid included 10 tonnes of flour, 1.5 tonnes of ghee and a large quantity of medicines.

The Foreign Office spokesman had said that relief supplies had been sent to the Afghan people on the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, which was received by Pakistani Ambassador to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmad Khan at Kabul Airport.

Senior officials from the Afghan Ministry of Public Health Were also present there.

According to the ministry of foreign affairs, after the immediate consignment through the air, further humanitarian aid would be supplied through land routes.