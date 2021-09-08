EU envoy calls on COAS Qamar Bajwa, lauds Pakistan’s role in Afghanistan: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Ambassador of European Union (EU) Androulla Kaminara on Wednesday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and lauded the role played by Pakistan in the ongoing situation in Afghanistan, ARY NEWS reported quoting Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the ISPR, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including the current situation of Afghanistan and enhanced bilateral cooperation with the European Union (EU) were discussed during the meeting.

COAS Qamar Bajwa said that Pakistan values its relations with EU countries and they earnestly look forward to enhancing mutually beneficial multi-domain relations based on common interests.

EU envoy Androulla Kaminara appreciated Pakistan’s role in Afghanistan situation, including successful evacuation operations, efforts for regional stability and pledged to play their role for further improvements in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

On September 04, British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, said the ISPR.

According to the military’s public relations wing, matters related to mutual interest, including defence and security cooperation between the two countries and overall regional security situation, especially the current situation in Afghanistan came under discussion.

The two dignitaries also discussed cooperation in multiple fields including security cooperation, joint training and counter-terrorism domain, said the ISPR.

Speaking on the occasion, COAS Gen Bajwa said that Pakistan will continue to work for peace and stability in Afghanistan, adding that Pakistan will support the establishment of an inclusive government in Afghanistan.