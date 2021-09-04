COAS Bajwa, UK foreign secretary discuss Afghanistan situation

RAWALPINDI: British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, ARY News on Saturday, reported quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to military’s public relations wing, matters related to mutual interest, including defence and security cooperation between the two countries and overall regional security situation, especially the current situation in Afghanistan came under discussion.

The two dignitaries also discussed cooperation in multiple fields including security cooperation, joint training and counter terrorism domain, said the ISPR.

Speaking on the occasion, COAS Gen Bajwa said that Pakistan will continue to work for peace and stability in Afghanistan, adding that Pakistan will support the establishment of an inclusive government in Afghanistan.

Separately, Prime Minister Imran Khan had cautioned Dominic Raab against the role of ‘spoilers’, both inside and outside Afghanistan, which could destabilise the situation.

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab had called on PM Imran Khan in Islamabad. They exchanged views on the latest developments in Afghanistan, as well as bilateral matters and regional and international issues.

Recalling his telephonic conversation with his British PM Boris Johnson, the premier had shared Pakistan’s perspective on the evolving situation in Afghanistan. He underlined the importance of a peaceful, secure and stable Afghanistan for Pakistan and regional stability.