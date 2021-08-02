Clarification demanded from airlines for not serving meal on domestic flights

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has asked the airlines to provide clarification on not serving meals to the passengers during domestic flights, ARY News reported on Monday.

The aviation authority took notice of the violation of meal service in the name of novel coronavirus restrictions by the airlines and expressed concerns over the non-provision of meals to the passengers during flights.

The authority said in a statement that permission was granted to the airlines for serving meals on domestic flights and spreading misinformation to the travellers was a serious issue.

The air carriers have been directed to serve meals to the travellers, otherwise, they should be given accurate reasons for stopping the service.

In July, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) had allowed the flights operating domestically to serve packed meals to their passengers.

The aviation regulator had released its directives, noting updated Covid SOPs wherein it has been allowed for flights to serve food to the passengers which had been barred since November last year during high Covid incidence.