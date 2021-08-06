CAA allows airlines to establish own counters for Covid tests at airports

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has taken notice of passengers’ influx at the airports and decided to provide the facility of Covid-19 Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) to the airlines, ARY News reported on Friday.

Following the incident of Covid tests for Dubai-bound passengers, the aviation authority decided to provide RAT facility to the airlines in order to avoid the crowd at the airports.

DG CAA allowed the airlines to establish their own counters for conducting Covid tests at the airports. DG CAA Khaqan Murtaza said that the facility of Covid tests could also be given in the domestic departure lounge to the passengers.

He said that the authority was reviewing the legality of action as the airlines have suddenly changed their policy which created difficulties for the passengers.

READ: UAE TO EASE FLIGHT RESTRICTIONS FROM SIX COUNTRIES INCLUDING PAKISTAN

Earlier in the day, a foreign airline has denied boarding passes to over 70 passengers who were set to fly to Dubai-bound flight because they did not have rapid antigen test results.

More than 70 passengers were denied entry into their flight EK601, as they were not given their boarding passes at the Jinnah International Airport.

Separately from Islamabad, more than 300 flight passengers have been barred entry from their flight of the same foreign airline and for a similar reason.

The airport officials said the condition of this rapid antigen test was put up by the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

READ: STUDENTS BELOW 18 WITH STUDY VISA TO GET COVID-19 SHOT: NCOC

Earlier this week, the United Arab Emirates had lifted the ban on transit passenger traffic from Pakistan, Nigeria and other countries from August 5, the National Emergency and Crisis Management Authority (NCEMA).

NCEMA had said on Twitter that passengers travelling from countries where flights had been suspended would be able to transit through its airports from Thursday as long as they present negative PCR tests taken 72 hours prior to departure.

Final destination approval would also have to be provided, the authority said, adding that UAE departure airports would arrange separate lounges for transiting passengers.