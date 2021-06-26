CAA allows increasing flights to five countries

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has granted permission to increase the number of flights up to 40 per cent to five countries, ARY News reported on Saturday.

A NOTAM has been issued by the CAA’s air transport department following the orders of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) regarding the increase of flights to five countries.

Following the new order, the airlines have been allowed to increase flights up to 40 per cent to Canada, Europe, United Kingdom, China and Malaysia. However, the inbound passengers will have to undergo a mandatory COVID-19 PCR test prior to departing from the countries.

Upon their arrival at the Pakistani airports, the passengers will undergo a mandatory RAT test and sent for completing the quarantine period if tested positive for COVID-19.

The policy will come into effect from July 1, according to the CAA NOTAM.

Earlier on June 22, the aviation authority had decided to increase the time period between domestic flights to reduce the influx of passengers in the departure lounges at the country’s airports.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had observed serious violations in the implementation of COVID-related standard operating procedures (SOPs) at the country’s airports. The centre had directed the aviation authority to immediately address the issue.

The CAA had been directed not to operate more than two flights at one time and asked to allow the operation of four to five flights during the time period of two hours.

The Airports Security Force (ASF) and airport managers (APMs) had also been asked to ensure compliance of COVID-19 SOPs besides allowing only one greeter for attending one passenger in the concourse hall.

Following the NCOC directives, the aviation authority had decided to operate each domestic flight with a gap of 45 minutes.

Moreover, the airport administration in Karachi had asked Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and private airlines to submit a revised schedule by June 28.