Get fully vaccinated to avoid domestic air travel ban

KARACHI: In a bid to scale up Covid-19 vaccination to contain the spread of the deadly virus in the country, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has banned domestic air travel for unvaccinated people.

According to a notification put out by the country’s aviation regulator today, unvaccinated people aged 18 years and above will not be able to undertake air travel within Pakistan from September 10.

“In continuation to our letter of even number dated July 24, 2021, it has been decided by the Competent Authority that with effect from September 10, 2021, for Pakistani passengers of age 18 years and above, only fully vaccinated passengers will be allowed to undertake domestic air travel within Pakistan,” read the notification, a copy of which is available with ARY News.

“The concession for travel earlier granted to partially vaccinated Pakistani passengers is hereby withdrawn with effect from September 10, 2021,” it said.

On August 10, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) warned its employees to get themselves vaccinated against COVID-19 by August 13. The step has been taken in the wake of surge in the Delta variant cases of the COVID-19 across the country.

In a circular issued by the administration of the PIA, all the employees have been asked to get the vaccine jabs latest by August 13 else Rs.300 per day will be charged against the PIA staff while Rs500 per day would be charged against the officers as a fine.