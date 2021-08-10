PIA warns employees to get themselves vaccinated by August 13

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Tuesday has warned its employees to get themselves vaccinated against COVID-19 by August 13, reported ARY News.

The step has been taken in the wake of surge in the Delta variant cases of the COVID-19 across the country.

In a circular issued by the administration of the PIA, all the employees have been asked to get the vaccine jabs latest by August 13 else Rs.300 per day will be charged against the PIA staff while Rs500 per day would be charged against the officers as a fine.

Earlier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had directed all cabin crew to get themselves vaccinated against the virus by July 31.

A notification was also issued in this connection by the national airliner.

All cabin crew were required to submit their vaccination certificate, fully or partially vaccinated, to scheduling and operation certification sections of the flight services division, read the notification issued by Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

It had further added that partially vaccinated individuals holding proof of partial vaccination verifiable through SMS from 1166 or partial.

On July 24, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had announced to make the COVID vaccination certificate mandatory for travelling through domestic flights from August 01.