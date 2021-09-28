CAA bans entry of unvaccinated employees at airports

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Tuesday banned the entry of unvaccinated employees to its offices and airports from October 1.

According to a notification issued by the aviation regulator, all CAA employees will have to show proof of their vaccination against Covid-19 i.e. Nadra certificate, along with their airport entry passes.

No staffer will be allowed entry without vaccination certificate after Sept 30, the CAA warned.

It is noteworthy that the aviation regulatory has already banned all domestic flight travel for unvaccinated people.

There will be no boarding passes after Sept 10, for people in domestic flights if they are not vaccinated, Civil Aviation Authority announced last month.

All the airlines were also instructed to check passenger’s vaccine certificates before allowing them to board.