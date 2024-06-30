CAA closes DI Khan airport route

web analytics
ISLAMABAD: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has closed Dera Ismail Khan (DI) Khan route for six months, ARY News reported.

According to NOTAM released by the CAA, the DI Khan airport route has been temporarily closed for six months.

Route No J-183 between Dera Ismail Khan and Islamabad will remain closed for six months until December 31st, 2024, the NOTAM said.

The Air Traffic Control has been informed about the decision by the CAA.

Earlier, the Employee Unions of the Civil Aviation Authority of Pakistan (CAA) voiced strong opposition to the decision regarding outsourcing of Pakistan airports.

A meeting was held at the CAA headquarters regarding the outsourcing of airports in which the CAA unions openly opposed the airports outsourcing initiative.

Sources revealed that CAA union representatives openly expressed their dissent during the meeting, signaling a unified front against the outsourcing plans. International Finance Corporation (IFC) officials, present at the meeting, posed queries to the union representatives regarding their stance on the matter.

