PIA Privatization: Deadline to submit declarations of interest extended

KARACHI: Amidst the ongoing discussions regarding the privatization of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), a decision has been made to extend the deadline for submission of declarations of interest by 15 days.

The Federal Minister for Privatisation, Abdul Aleem Khan, in his statement asserted that there will be no further extension beyond this deadline for the submission of declarations of interest for national flag carrier.

A total of 10 companies have already shown interest in the privatization of PIA, Aleem Khan stated.

The federal minister revealed that the three local airlines are keen on forming a consortium with international companies.

READ: Only 2 companies show interest in buying PIA

“Those responsible for causing Rs 830 billion loss to PIA are not showing interest in its privatization,” he added.

He emphasized that institutions like PIA, Pakistan Steel Mills, and DISCOs are burdens on the country’s economy which hindering Pakistan’s development.

Aleem Khan remains optimistic about convincing Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and the Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) leadership regarding the privatization plan.

Highlighting PIA routes, he stated that the airline international routes including destinations like Jeddah, Madinah, China, Hong Kong, London, Washington, and Toronto.

Expressing confidence, the federal minister stated that with the arrival of new planes, PIA will become profitable, as the private sector and capital understand the potential profits in the national flag carrier.

Assuring transparency, Aleem Khan stated that the privatization of PIA will be conducted openly before the media, reassuring that PIA employees will not face any issues, as Pakistan has the best pilots and crew in the world.