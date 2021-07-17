CAA advises people to trash sacrificial animal offal at designated spots

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has Saturday kicked off an awareness campaign to make sure untoward incidents of birds of prey colliding with the airplanes posing great threats are avoided by advising people to use designated spots for trashing offal of slaughter as Eid al-Adha approaches, ARY News reported.

In order to save the planes from the collision of birds that can result in ghastly incidents, the flight regulator CAA said, we will practice precautions.

The people need to prove they are responsible citizens by only trashing the offal of their slaughtered animals at officially designated spots so they the movement of prey birds can be limited.

With this, the scavenger and prey birds can be routed to limited areas and the likelihood of their collision with planes can be mitigated, it said.

CAA declares Covid-19 vaccination mandatory for employees

Separately today, ahead of the fourth covid wave fears with increasing Covid-19 cases, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has directed all employees to get themselves vaccinated against the virus by July 31.

Circulation was also issued by Director General Civil Aviation Authority (DGCCA).

“All staff must get vaccinated by July 31 otherwise they will not be allowed to enter into the premises of office/ airport from August 1,” read the notification.