CAA employees stage protests against outsourcing of airports

RAWALPINDI: Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) employees have staged protests against the outsourcing of airports and wore black bands, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Against the outsourcing of airports, the CAA employees staged protests in several airports including Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, Sukkur, Gilgit, Rahim Yar Khan and Skardu.

The workers raised slogans and posed banners and placards against the outsourcing of the airports. The protests were jointly attended by the CAA employees and officers’ unions. The unions also announced to approach the court against the move.

Moreover, the CAA unions unveiled a schedule for the next series of protests at different airports. The civil aviation authority workers will hold a protest on August 1 at the Islamabad airport, August 8 at the Lahore airport and August 17 at the Karachi airport in which they will also organise a rally.

Earlier in the month, Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Lahore.

The minister apprised the prime minister about the progress on outsourcing and PIA reforms to provide better airport services.

Moreover, Khawaja Saad Rafique briefed PM Shehbaz Sharif on the ongoing cooperation between Pakistan and China on the restructuring of the National Aviation Policy and the ML-1 project.

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) approved the draft Transaction Advisory Agreement reached with the International Finance Corporation for outsourcing of three airports.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar had presided over the meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC).

It was informed that the outsourcing of three airports has been initiated within the scope of Public-Private Partnership Act-2017 to engage private investor through a competitive and transparent process to run the airports, develop appertaining land assets and enhance avenues for commercial activities and to garner full revenue potential.