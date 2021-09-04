CAA decides to establish new control tower, fire station at Karachi airport

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has decided to establish latest air traffic control tower and fire station at the Karachi International airport, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has asked the companies interested in building the control tower and fire station to submit their applications with quotations latest by September 28.

The applications can be submitted with the Planing and Development Directorate of the Civil Aviation Authority.

As per CAA the new control tower equipped with the latest technology will be built at the the height of more than 125 feet.

