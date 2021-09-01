CAA issues alert after rain forecast in Karachi

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA)has issued an alert for Jinnah International Airport after rain forecast in Karachi, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The CAA has directed the Karachi airport manager for taking steps to address an emergency situation and to tackle the strong winds during the rough weather.

The CAA has issued instructions for parking the aircraft at the safe premises at the airport and adding surplus weight with aircraft so that they do not collide with each other.

The CAA has also instructed for smooth runing of flight operations from the airport during the rainy weather.

The electrical department has been ordered to repair broken wires ahead of the bad weather and to keep the beacon lights at the airport’s control tower and other high rise buildings in good shape.

Read more: PDMA ISSUES WEATHER ALERT AFTER RAIN FORECAST FOR SINDH DISTRICTS

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rainfall in Sindh from August 31st.

Met office has predicted rain-thunderstorm with occasional gusty winds in Tharparker, Umerkot and Sanghar districts from Tuesday night to Friday.

Rainfall with occasional gusty winds likely in all districts of Sindh from 1st to 3rd September, according to the forecast.

Light to medium rainfall likely to lash Karachi during the period.