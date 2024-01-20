CAA expedites outsourcing of Islamabad Airport

ISLAMABAD: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has expedited the outsourcing of Islamabad International Airport, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, the aviation authority has prepared the plan for outsourcing of the Airport.

Sources said that several countries including Qatar, Turkey and China have shown interest in the airport.

Earlier, the key session of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) was held in Dubai to discuss the outsourcing of the Capital city’s Airport.

The session was attended by international firms who showed interest in Islamabad airport’s outsourcing plan.

The federal government issued tenders to seek applications for outsourcing Islamabad International Airport for 15 years.

It is pertinent to mention here, that the government decided to outsource Karachi, Lahore, and capital city’s Airports.

Sources said the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Turkiye, China and Saudi Arabia are taking special interest in outsourcing all three airports۔

Following the decision to outsource, the CAA unions launched a protest movement. After continued protests, the then Aviation Minister, Khawaja Saad called on the leaders of the unions for negotiations, but talks failed.