CAA issues new flight operation schedule for Gwadar Airport

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has issued a new three-month flight operation schedule for Gwadar Airport, ARY News reported.

As per details, the Civil Aviation Authority stated that the new flight operation schedule is from December 1 to February 28, 2024.

According to the new schedule, the flight operation will be functional for three days (Wednesday, Friday and Sunday) per week at the airport.

Moreover, the non-schedule flights have to inform the Gwadar Airport administration 24 hours in advance.

Earlier in September, the opening of the new International Airport built under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was delayed by another year.

A well-placed source in Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) told ARY News that the new airport was supposed to be inaugurated this month (September), but the inauguration was delayed over technical grounds.

According to sources, there was a delay in the arrival of airport and technical equipment from China to Pakistan. The goods coming from China by sea were expected to arrive this September.

The airport is being built by China and Pakistan Aviation Authority (PAA) under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The new airport will be capable of handling a combination of ATR 72, Airbus, (A-300), Boeing (B-737), and Boeing (B-747) for domestic as well international routes.