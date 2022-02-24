CAA lifts ban on meal services in flights

Karachi: The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority Pakistan has ordered to lift restrictions over on-flight meal services for domestic flights only, international flights will function under the same regulations.

According to a statement released by the CAA, domestic flights will now be permitted to provide passengers with food and beverages. But the service has only been unbanned for domestic flights.

The in-flight eatery services were suspended for domestic and international flights, to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Also Read: PAKISTAN LIKELY TO LIFT BAN ON IN-FLIGHT MEAL SERVICE

The domestic passenger will be able to get the onboard food services from March 1, 2022.

Along with the notification to un-ban on-flight meal services, the PCAA has also ordered all local and international airlines to follow covid standard operating procedures (SOPs) strictly.

The CAA, in March 2021, had written a letter to the Aviation Division to recommend lifting the ban on in-flight meal services for passengers. But the permission had been granted nearly one year later.

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had taken special measures during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic by halting meal service on domestic flights and banning serving hot beverages on all flights.

Following the changes in meal service, snacks, club sandwiches, check patties, one banana and muffin had been allowed to be served to the passengers to Saudi Arabia sector, whereas, club sandwiches, check patties, one banana and biscuit on return flights. Snacks had been allowed to be served on flights of Kabul and Gulf countries.

Comments