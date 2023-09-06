CAA management, employee unions come face-to-face over protests

KARACHI: Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) management and the employee unions have come face-to-face over protests, ARY News reported.

According to CAA spokesperson, the protest which is scheduled for tomorrow is illegal as the Civil Aviation Officers Association of Pakistan (COAP) is an unregistered union.

The spokesperson said that the DG CAA had already held a meeting with the registered union of employees and union chairman Ayaz Butt’s suggestions have been received by the CAA management.

The suggestions will be presented in the CAA’s next board meeting but some people are trying to sabotage the process through so-called protests and the CAA employees are wasting their time by participating in protests by unregistered unions.

On the other hand, the CAA disconnected the power supply during the COAP meeting held at the CAA press club. Chairman COAP Zareen Gul Durrani claimed that the power supply was disconnected on the direction of DG CAA.

The chairman COAP further said that planning for the sit-in has been finalised to stripe the DG from his post. The chairs and tables were taken by the CAA management during the meeting but the meeting continued despite the hurdles.

Earlier, the officers and employees unions of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) had announced to stage protests at airports across the country. The unions also decided to launch a movement to remove the current CAA director-general (DG).

The federal government’s decision to outsource the management of three major airports resulted in strong protests from the CAA employees.