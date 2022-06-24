CAA mulls restoring flight operation at Hyderabad airport

KARACHI: Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) is mulling plans to restore flight operations at Hyderabad, Sehwan and Mai Bakhtawar airports of Sindh province, ARY News reported.

The proposal comes after Federal Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique chaired a meeting in Karachi to discuss matters pertaining to aviation industry and railway sector.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali was also present at the meeting.

The CAA team will soon pay a visit to Hyderabad, Sehwan and Mai Bakhtawar airports to review necessary arrangements before restoring flight operations.

It is pertinent to mention here that Hyderabad airport was closed to commercial traffic in 1998 for a period of ten years. It reopened on 19 August 2008 with Pakistan International Airlines announcing flights twice weekly to Islamabad and Lahore via Nawabshah.

However, the airport was closed again to commercial traffic in 2013 due to financial losses and other reasons.

